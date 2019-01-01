Sarah Connor (born Sarah Marianne Corina Lewe; June 13, 1980) is a German singer, songwriter, and television personality. Raised in Delmenhorst, she became part of a church choir at the age of six. Connor rose to prominence after she signed with X-Cell Records in 2000 and released her debut album Green Eyed Soul (2001) the following year. She followed it with a series of successful albums, including Unbelievable (2002), Key to My Soul (2003), Naughty but Nice (2005), Christmas in My Heart (2005), Soulicious (2007), Sexy as Hell (2008) and Real Love (2010). Several songs from these albums became hit singles on the pop record charts, including the number-one hits "From Sarah with Love", "Music is the Key", "Just One Last Dance", "Living to Love You" and "From Zero to Hero". In 2015, Connor's first German language project Muttersprache became her second chart topper after a decade.

Her popularity was further enhanced by the ProSieben reality television series Sarah & Marc in Love (2005) and Sarah & Marc Crazy in Love (2008) alongside her then-husband Marc Terenzi, chronicling their marriage and careers. In 2010, she returned to television to became a judge on the debut season of the German X Factor adaptation of which she remained part for two further seasons. In 2014, she joined the cast of the debut season of Sing meinen Song - Das Tauschkonzert, the German version of the series The Best Singers whose accompanying compilation album topped the Austrian and German Albums Chart. The following year, she served as a guest coach on the RTL II remake of the talent series Popstars 2015.