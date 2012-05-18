Kurt CallejaBorn 5 May 1989
Kurt Calleja Biography (Wikipedia)
Kurt Calleja[pronunciation?] (born 5 May 1989 in Ħamrun) is a Maltese singer. Calleja represented Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest 2012 in Baku, Azerbaijan with the song "This Is the Night".
The song qualified from the second semi-final into the Eurovision final where it finished 21st.
