Chen Reiss (Hebrew: חן רייס‎) is an Israeli operatic soprano. She began piano studies at age 5, ballet at age 7, and voice lessons at age 14. She decided to focus on vocal studies by age 16.

Chen Reiss performed leading parts at the Vienna State Opera, Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Bavarian State Opera, Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, Teatro alla Scala, Semperoper Dresden, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Hamburg State Opera, Wiener Festwochen, Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Opera Company of Philadelphia, Florida Grand Opera and the Israeli Opera.

Following compulsory military service and the start of formal vocal studies in Israel, Reiss moved to New York City at age 20. She subsequently joined the Bavarian State Opera in Munich, where Zubin Mehta became a mentor. She has a particular interest in music of the Viennese classical era and has worked regularly with the Vienna State Opera, following her debut with the company in 2009. In 2006, Chen Reiss recorded the soundtrack for the film "Das Parfüm" by director Tom Tykwer together with the Berliner Philharmoniker and Sir Simon Rattle. For the Christmas Eve 2014 Midnight Mass in the Vatican, Reiss sang 'Et Incarnatus Est' from Mozart's Mass in c, K 427, where Pope Francis had requested this particular mass for this service.