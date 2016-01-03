Will ButlerArcade Fire. Born 6 October 1982
Will Butler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-10-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/928b0e29-31d2-4c67-8377-ec93d24721b3
Will Butler Biography (Wikipedia)
William Pierce Butler (born October 6, 1982) is an American multi-instrumentalist and composer who is best known as a core member of the indie rock band Arcade Fire. Will plays synthesizer, bass, guitar and percussion. He is known for his spontaneity and antics during performances. He is the brother of Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler. Butler received his first Academy Award nomination for his work on the original score of the film Her in 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Will Butler Performances & Interviews
Will Butler Tracks
Sort by
Son Of God
Will Butler
Son Of God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Son Of God
Last played on
Take My Side
Will Butler
Take My Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take My Side
Last played on
Witness
Will Butler
Witness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Witness
Last played on
Anna
Will Butler
Anna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anna
Last played on
Something's Coming
Will Butler
Something's Coming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something's Coming
Last played on
Sing to Me
Will Butler
Sing to Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing to Me
Last played on
Finish What I Started
Will Butler
Finish What I Started
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Finish What I Started
Last played on
What I Want
Will Butler
What I Want
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What I Want
Last played on
Take My Side
Will Butler
Take My Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take My Side
Last played on
Will Butler Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Arcade Fire: "We joke around a lot...some of the humour is lost."
-
What music are you a fan of?
-
Lauren chats to The National
-
"This rock band is where we can be reckless and idiots" - Matt Berninger on being in The National in 2017
-
The National
-
Bryce Dessner speaks to Steve about The National getting back together to make the album they "wanted to make"
-
Matt Berninger of the National on Mistaken for Strangers
-
Arcade Fire will headline at Glastonbury 2014
-
The National chat with Dermot
-
Arcade Fire - Extended interview
Back to artist