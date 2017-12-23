Elmer Gantry's Velvet OperaFormed 1967. Disbanded 1970
Elmer Gantry's Velvet Opera
1967
Biography (Wikipedia)
Elmer Gantry's Velvet Opera, at various times also known as "Velvet Opera", was a British rock band active in the late 1960s. Members of the band would later become members of The Strawbs, Hudson Ford and Stretch.
Tracks
Flames
Volcano
Talk Of The Devil
