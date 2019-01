King Brothers [キング・ブラザーズ] is a rock band from Nishinomiya City in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. Formed in 1997, the band made its major label debut on Toshiba EMI in 2001. The group was banned from performing at several venues in Osaka after destructive live shows.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia