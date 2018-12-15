Nirvana60s band from the UK. Formed 1967
Nirvana
1967
Nirvana Biography (Wikipedia)
Nirvana is an English pop rock band, formed in London, England in 1965. Though the band achieved only limited commercial success, they were acclaimed both by music industry professionals and by critics. In 1985, the band reformed. The members of the original Nirvana took Kurt Cobain to court over the name, eventually reaching a settlement.
Nirvana Performances & Interviews
Nirvana Tracks
Illinois
Rainbow Chaser
Requiem For John Coltrane
Pentecost Hotel
Tiny Goddess
Flashbulb
We Can Help You
The Touchables (All of Us)
Come As You Are (Reading Festival 1992)
Girl In The Park
