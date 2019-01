Andrey Vyacheslavovich Lysikov (born September 29, 1971 in Moscow) is a Russian musical artist, singer, songwriter, poet and rapper, known by his stage name Dolphin (or Дельфин). He won the award of best artist at the 2004 MTV Russian Music Awards. He also played at the Live 8 Russia concert.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia