Paul StanhopeAustralian composer. Born 1969
Paul Stanhope
1969
Fantasia on a theme of Vaughan Williams for orchestra
A Little Duck
The Missile - Songs of Innocence and Joy
Dolcissimo Uscignolo for Piano trio
Geography Songs
