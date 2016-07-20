Simon MayrBorn 14 June 1763. Died 2 December 1845
Simon Mayr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1763-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92792e76-dcbf-4af8-9efe-ece4488f35a8
Simon Mayr Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann(es) Simon Mayr (also spelled Majer, Mayer, Maier), also known in Italian as Giovanni Simone Mayr or Simone Mayr (14 June 1763 – 2 December 1845), was a German composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simon Mayr Tracks
Sort by
Gli Americani - Overture
Simon Mayr
Gli Americani - Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gli Americani - Overture
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Concerto no. 1 in C major for piano and orchestra: 1st mvt; Allegro moderato
Simon Mayr
Concerto no. 1 in C major for piano and orchestra: 1st mvt; Allegro moderato
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto no. 1 in C major for piano and orchestra: 1st mvt; Allegro moderato
Performer
Last played on
L'amor coniugale – extract from scenes 15–16
Simon Mayr
L'amor coniugale – extract from scenes 15–16
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'amor coniugale – extract from scenes 15–16
Last played on
Simon Mayr Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist