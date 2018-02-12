Carolina Chocolate DropsFormed April 2005
Carolina Chocolate Drops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv2n.jpg
2005-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9278d5f4-993d-403a-8dd8-eb61139274cf
Carolina Chocolate Drops Biography (Wikipedia)
The Carolina Chocolate Drops are an old-time string band from Durham, North Carolina. Their 2010 album, Genuine Negro Jig, won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Folk Album at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards, and was number 9 in fRoots magazine's top 10 albums of 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carolina Chocolate Drops Tracks
Sort by
Wayward Gal
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Wayward Gal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Wayward Gal
Last played on
Riro's House
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Riro's House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Riro's House
Last played on
Your Baby Ain't Sweet Like Mine
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Your Baby Ain't Sweet Like Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Your Baby Ain't Sweet Like Mine
Last played on
Hit 'Em Up Style
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Hit 'Em Up Style
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Hit 'Em Up Style
Last played on
No Man's Mama
Carolina Chocolate Drops
No Man's Mama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
No Man's Mama
Last played on
Trouble in Your Mind
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Trouble in Your Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Trouble in Your Mind
Last played on
Hit ‘Em Up Style
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Hit ‘Em Up Style
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Hit ‘Em Up Style
Last played on
Ruby, Are You Mad at Your Man?
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Ruby, Are You Mad at Your Man?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Ruby, Are You Mad at Your Man?
Last played on
Reynadine
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Reynadine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Reynadine
Last played on
Knockin'
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Knockin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Knockin'
Last played on
Read 'em John
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Read 'em John
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Read 'em John
Last played on
Leaving Eden
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Leaving Eden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Leaving Eden
Last played on
Day of Liberty
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Day of Liberty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Day of Liberty
Last played on
Sandy Boys
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Sandy Boys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Sandy Boys
Last played on
Boodle De Bum Bum
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Boodle De Bum Bum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Boodle De Bum Bum
Last played on
Old Cat Died / Brown's Dream
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Old Cat Died / Brown's Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Old Cat Died / Brown's Dream
Was You Ever in Quebec / Candy Gal
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Was You Ever in Quebec / Candy Gal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Was You Ever in Quebec / Candy Gal
Minstrel Tunes: Brigg's Corn-Shuckin' Jig / Camptown Hornpipe
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Minstrel Tunes: Brigg's Corn-Shuckin' Jig / Camptown Hornpipe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Black Annie
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Black Annie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Black Annie
Strathspey Reel Set / Mouth Music
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Strathspey Reel Set / Mouth Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Strathspey Reel Set / Mouth Music
Goin' Down the Road Feeling Bad
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Goin' Down the Road Feeling Bad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Goin' Down the Road Feeling Bad
Milwaukee Blues
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Milwaukee Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Milwaukee Blues
I Truly Understand That You Love Another Man
Carolina Chocolate Drops
I Truly Understand That You Love Another Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Don't Get Trouble in Your Mind
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Don't Get Trouble in Your Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Don't Get Trouble in Your Mind
Pretty Little Girl
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Pretty Little Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Pretty Little Girl
Last played on
Country Girl
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Country Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Country Girl
Last played on
Pretty Bird
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Pretty Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Pretty Bird
Last played on
Lights in the Valley
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Lights in the Valley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Lights in the Valley
Last played on
Riro's House
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Riro's House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv2n.jpglink
Riro's House
Last played on
Playlists featuring Carolina Chocolate Drops
Carolina Chocolate Drops Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist