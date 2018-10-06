Al B. Sure!Born 4 June 1968
Al B. Sure!
1968-06-04
Al B. Sure! Biography
Albert Joseph Brown III (born June 4, 1968), known professionally as Al B. Sure!, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, radio host and former record executive. He was born in Boston and raised in Mount Vernon, New York. During the late 1980s and early 1990s, Brown was one of new jack swing's most popular romantic singers, songwriters and record producers.
Al B. Sure! Tracks
Night N Day
Night N Day
If I'm Not Your Lover
If I'm Not Your Lover
Nite And Day
Nite And Day
Somebody For Me (TN Clean) (feat. Al B. Sure!)
Somebody For Me (TN Clean) (feat. Al B. Sure!)
Off On Your Own
Off On Your Own
Crash For Sure (Jimmy Dalton Blend)
Crash For Sure (Jimmy Dalton Blend)
The Secret Garden (feat. Usher, Barry White, Robin Thicke, LL Cool J, Tyrese & Tevin Campbell)
The Secret Garden (feat. Usher, Barry White, Robin Thicke, LL Cool J, Tyrese & Tevin Campbell)
Black Tie White Noise (feat. Al B. Sure!)
Black Tie White Noise (feat. Al B. Sure!)
Al B. Sure! Links
