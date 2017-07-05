Stefan Kendal Gordy (born September 3, 1975), better known by his stage name Redfoo, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer, and DJ best known for being part of the musical duo LMFAO, and for their hit song, "Party Rock Anthem." Redfoo formed the duo with his nephew, Sky Blu, in 2006 and they released two studio albums before going solo in 2013. He is the youngest son of Motown Record Corporation founder Berry Gordy, Jr.