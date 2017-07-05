RedfooBorn 3 September 1975
Redfoo
1975-09-03
Redfoo Biography (Wikipedia)
Stefan Kendal Gordy (born September 3, 1975), better known by his stage name Redfoo, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer, and DJ best known for being part of the musical duo LMFAO, and for their hit song, "Party Rock Anthem." Redfoo formed the duo with his nephew, Sky Blu, in 2006 and they released two studio albums before going solo in 2013. He is the youngest son of Motown Record Corporation founder Berry Gordy, Jr.
Redfoo Tracks
S.T.F.U (Scott Summers Remix)
Redfoo
S.T.F.U (Scott Summers Remix)
S.T.F.U (Scott Summers Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
All These Girls (feat. Redfoo & Mr.Polska)
Happy Colors
All These Girls (feat. Redfoo & Mr.Polska)
All These Girls (feat. Redfoo & Mr.Polska)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Drop Girl (feat. Redfoo & 2 Chainz)
Ice Cube
Drop Girl (feat. Redfoo & 2 Chainz)
Drop Girl (feat. Redfoo & 2 Chainz)
Last played on
Juicy Wiggle
Redfoo
Juicy Wiggle
Juicy Wiggle
Last played on
Intro
Redfoo
Intro
Intro
Last played on
Can You Feel It (Redfoo Edit)
Redfoo
Can You Feel It (Redfoo Edit)
Can You Feel It (Redfoo Edit)
Last played on
