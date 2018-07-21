Valaida SnowBorn 2 June 1904. Died 30 May 1956
Valaida Snow
1904-06-02
Valaida Snow Biography (Wikipedia)
Valaida Snow (June 2, 1904 – May 30, 1956) was an African-American jazz musician and entertainer.
Valaida Snow Tracks
High Hat, Trumpet and Rhythm
High Hat, Trumpet and Rhythm
Sing You Sinners
Sing You Sinners
POOR BUTTERFLY
POOR BUTTERFLY
Nagasaki
Nagasaki
Swing Is The Thing
Swing Is The Thing
Valaida Snow Links
