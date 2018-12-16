Jamie MacDougall
Jamie MacDougall Performances & Interviews
Jamie MacDougall Tracks
Auld Lang Syne
Trad.
Auld Lang Syne
Loch Lomond
Trad.
Loch Lomond
Music Arranger
Conductor
Highland Cathedral
Michael Korb
Highland Cathedral
Music Arranger
Conductor
Keep Right On
William Dillon
Keep Right On
O'er the moor amang the heather
Joseph Haydn
O'er the moor amang the heather
Ensemble
Last played on
Loch Lommond
Traditional, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Jamie MacDougall & Stephen Bell
Loch Lommond
Composer
Conductor
Highland Cathedral
Michael Korb, Uli Roever, Michael Waechter, Christopher Gibb, Jamie MacDougall, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Stephen Bell
Highland Cathedral
Performer
Anything You Can Do
Irving Berlin
Anything You Can Do
Conductor
White Christmas
Irving Berlin
White Christmas
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Johnny Marks, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Roderick Dunk & Jamie MacDougall
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Composer
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Hugh Martin
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Born Free
John Barry
Born Free
When You Wish Upon A Star
Leigh Harline
When You Wish Upon A Star
Santa Claus is Coming to Town
J. Fred Coots
Santa Claus is Coming to Town
O Holy Night
Adolphe Adam
O Holy Night
A Celtic Nativity
Paul Campbell & Jamie MacDougall
A Celtic Nativity
Composer
Suo Gan
Trad.
Suo Gan
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
There was a lass, Hob XXX1a:4bis
Trad. arr. Haydn, Jamie MacDougall & Haydn Trio Eisenstadt
There was a lass, Hob XXX1a:4bis
Composer
Last played on
The Lass of Patie's Mill, Hob.XXXIa:160
Scottish Traditional, Joseph Haydn, Jamie MacDougall & Haydn Trio Eisenstadt
The Lass of Patie's Mill, Hob.XXXIa:160
Composer
Last played on
Ettrick Banks
Joseph Haydn
Ettrick Banks
Last played on
White Christmas
Jamie MacDougall
White Christmas
Count Your Blessings
Jamie MacDougall
Count Your Blessings
If I Loved You from Carousel
Jamie MacDougall
If I Loved You from Carousel
Maria from West Side Story
Jamie MacDougall
Maria from West Side Story
The Bare Necessities
Jamie MacDougall
The Bare Necessities
As time goes by
Jamie MacDougall
As time goes by
Pure Imagination
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Pure Imagination
Last played on
The Christmas Song
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
The Christmas Song
Last played on
Mary Poppins Medley
Jamie MacDougall
Mary Poppins Medley
Pure Imagination
Jamie MacDougall
Pure Imagination
The Impossible Dream
Jamie MacDougall
The Impossible Dream
Singin' in the Rain
Jamie MacDougall
Singin' in the Rain
Granada
Agustín Lara
Granada
Last played on
Judas Maccabaeus: Sound an alarm!
George Frideric Handel
Judas Maccabaeus: Sound an alarm!
Last played on
A Man's A Man
Jamie MacDougall
A Man's A Man
Performer
Slaves Lament
Jamie MacDougall
Slaves Lament
Performer
Rattlin' Roarin' Willi
Jamie MacDougall
Rattlin' Roarin' Willi
Performer
Ae fond kiss
Jamie MacDougall
Ae fond kiss
Performer
Deil's Awa
Jamie MacDougall
Deil's Awa
Performer
Winter It Is Past
Jamie MacDougall
Winter It Is Past
Performer
Silent Night
Franz Xaver Gruber
Silent Night
Last played on
The little road to Bethlehem
Michael Head
The little road to Bethlehem
Last played on
Highland Cathedral
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Highland Cathedral
Last played on
Song o' the Clyde
Jamie Bell
Song o' the Clyde
Performer
Last played on
The Lincolnshire Poacher
Benjamin Britten
The Lincolnshire Poacher
Last played on
Alfred, masque; Rule Britannia!
Thomas Arne
Alfred, masque; Rule Britannia!
Singer
Last played on
Gondelfahrer D.809 for male voices and piano
Franz Schubert, Graham Johnson, John Mark Ainsley, Jamie MacDougall, Simon Keenlyside, Michael George, Schubert Chorale of London & Stephen Layton
Gondelfahrer D.809 for male voices and piano
Composer
Choir
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Christmas at the Movies
Glasgow City Halls
Glasgow City Halls
Proms 2018: Proms in the Park Scotland
Glasgow Green
Glasgow Green
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Christmas with the BBC SSO
Glasgow City Halls
Glasgow City Halls
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Christmas with the BBC SSO
Town Hall, Ayr
Town Hall, Ayr
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Christmas at the Movies
Glasgow City Halls
Glasgow City Halls
