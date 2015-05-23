Love Amongst RuinFormed 2009
Love Amongst Ruin
2009
Love Amongst Ruin Biography (Wikipedia)
Love Amongst Ruin are an English rock supergroup, led by former Placebo drummer Steve Hewitt. The band released their self-titled debut album in September 2010 and second album Lose Your Way was released in June 2015.
Lose Your Way
Love Amongst Ruin
Lose Your Way
Lose Your Way
