Ulysses. Indie rock. Formed 2003
Ulysses
2003
Ulysses Biography (Wikipedia)
Ulysses is an indie rock band formed by Robert Schneider (lead vocalist of The Apples in Stereo) along with John Ferguson and Ben Fulton in the spring of 2003. Robert Beatty (of Hair Police) joined later that year. They released their first album, 010, on October 26, 2004 through Eenie Meenie Records. The album was released in mono.
Ulysses Tracks
Eye On You
Ulysses
Eye On You
Eye On You
Last played on
Lesson One
Ulysses
Lesson One
Lesson One
Last played on
