Marlon Williams (born 31 December 1990) is an award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist from Lyttelton, New Zealand. He has performed solo as well as with current backing group the Yarra Benders (Gus Agars, Dave Khan and Ben Woolley). He first came to attention as front-man of The Unfaithful Ways and has also performed and recorded as a duo with Delaney Davidson. Williams' music style straddles folk, country, bluegrass and the blues.