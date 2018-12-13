Marlon WilliamsNew Zealand blues/country, member of 'The Unfaithful Ways'. Born 31 December 1991
Marlon Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Marlon Williams (born 31 December 1990) is an award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist from Lyttelton, New Zealand. He has performed solo as well as with current backing group the Yarra Benders (Gus Agars, Dave Khan and Ben Woolley). He first came to attention as front-man of The Unfaithful Ways and has also performed and recorded as a duo with Delaney Davidson. Williams' music style straddles folk, country, bluegrass and the blues.
Marlon Williams Tracks
Party Boy
What's Chasing You
Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore (feat. Aldous Harding)
Come to Me
Vampire Again
Make Way For Love
Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore
Hello Miss Lonesome
DARK CHILD (RADIO EDIT)
After All
Lonely Side Of Her
Strange Things
Dark Child
