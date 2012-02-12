Since their marriage in 1989, Steve Gillette (born 1942) and Cindy Mangsen have been traveling, performing and recording together.

Their album Live In Concert, recorded at The Ark in Ann Arbor in 1991, is available from their own company, Compass Rose Music. A second duet album, The Light Of The Day, was named Top Folk Album of 1996 by Rich Warren (WFMT) and Matt Watroba (WDET). Their third duet recording, A Sense Of Place, was released on Redwing Music in 2001. Their 2006 duet CD is called Being There (Compass Rose, 2006). In January, 2012, they released their latest duet album Home by Dark (Compass Rose, 2012). Steve and Cindy also collaborated with Anne Hills and Michael Smith on a quartet recording of story-songs, Fourtold (Appleseed Records, 2003). The Ways Of The World (Compass Rose, 1992), a recording of 12 original songs produced by Jim Rooney, features studio back-up by Stuart Duncan, Mark Howard, Roy Huskey, Jr. and Mark Schatz. Steve’s latest solo recording is Texas And Tennessee (Redwing Music), with Charles Cochran, Mark Graham, Mark Schatz, Pete Sutherland, Pete Wasner and others. The album was named one of 1998's Top Ten Folk Albums by Tower Records' Pulse Magazine.