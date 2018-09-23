NooriFormed 1996
Noori
1996
Noori Biography (Wikipedia)
Noori (Urdu: نوری, literal English translation: "light") is a rock band from Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan, formed in 1996. The group was formed by songwriter, lead vocalist and guitarist, Ali Noor, along with his younger brother Ali Hamza, who were soon joined by bassist Muhammad Ali Jafri and drummer Salman Albert. Since the inception of the band, there had been many changes in the line-up; the only consistent members being, brothers, Ali Noor and Ali Hamza. The band produced songs such as Suno Ke Mein Hoon Jawaan and the epic Manwa Re,which are hummed by fans to date.
Noori Tracks
Pinjra
Noori
Pinjra
Pinjra
Dildara
Noori
Dildara
Dildara
Aaja Re Aaja
Shiraz Uppal
Aaja Re Aaja
Aaja Re Aaja
Hor vi neevan ho
Noori
Hor vi neevan ho
Hor vi neevan ho
Jo Meray
Noori
Jo Meray
Jo Meray
Manwa Re
Noori
Manwa Re
Manwa Re
Nishaan
Noori
Nishaan
Nishaan
Aik Alif
Noori
Aik Alif
Aik Alif
