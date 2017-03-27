You'll almost certainly know his work; but not his name. William David Brohn is well used to that. There was a time when he and his kind were totally anonymous; uncredited, unrecognised, known only to those they served - the composers and performers of the Broadway Musical Theatre. This highly specialised breed called themselves arrangers first, orchestrators second. They still do. And Brohn is one of their top men. If you can hum it, he can play with it.

Arrangers like Brohn are the power behind some of the great names in musical theatre history. For as long as the Broadway musical has existed, none of its composers - not Kern, Gershwin, Rodgers, Bernstein, Sondheim or Lloyd Webber - has approached it without an orchestrator in tow. What began as a practical measure (pressure of time, getting the show on the road) evolved into one of Broadway's best-kept secrets.

Until only a couple of years back, there was no Tony Award for 'Best Orchestration' (actually Brohn picked up one of the first, in 1998, for a show called Ragtime). But think about it. Think of your favourite show tune. Think of how the melody would sit stripped of the band harmonies that enrich it, the rhythms that excite it, the counter-melodies so wedded to the original that the two become inseparable in your mind's ear. Where would West Side Story be without its pulsating streetwise percussion and screaming mariachi trumpets? Sid Ramin was Leonard Bernstein's William Brohn. In fact, it was Ramin who passed over the West Side Story suite to Brohn because he felt too close to it after Bernstein's death.

Brohn has been dubbed the "heir to Robert Russell Bennett among present-day orchestrators". Bennett was the father of Broadway orchestrators, the power behind most Kern, Gershwin and Rodgers scores. He was Brohn's mentor. He taught Brohn how to work "in his head". Bennett could watch the ball-game on TV, play Strauss on the stereo, and still flesh out immortal measures of Kern's Show Boat at his desk. He taught Brohn to get away from the piano, where the temptation is to think too much in terms of the chords and not enough of the instrumental colour. Brohn was a double-bass player in the Boston Pops Orchestra, so he knew how to wrap himself around a line of music, but it was a rather lopsided view of the orchestra from where he was perched. He prefers to imagine himself on the podium when he's working. Better balance.

Brohn's list of credits is immense. His arrangements have been favoured by artists as diverse as Placido Domingo, James Galway and Barbara Cook. He put the Eastern promise into Miss Saigon, the chic into Crazy for You, the gutsy, rip-snortin', music-hall feel back into Lionel Bart's Oliver!. His radical restoration of My Fair Lady moved from the National Theatre to Drury Lane. South Pacific followed.

Brohn describes the relationship with his composers as a little like being a valet to an aristocrat. Partners, but not equal partners. Knowing your place can be tough when composerly instincts take over. So where does that leave the arranger - a frustrated composer? Brohn has an answer: "Let's just say we're composers who pay the rent."

Profile by Edward Seckerson © BBC