Tristan Ann Prettyman (born May 23, 1982) is an American singer-songwriter and former Roxy model from San Diego, California. She was signed to Virgin Records until 2013 and released her first major label album Twentythree on August 2, 2005, followed by her second album Hello which was released on April 15, 2008. Her third studio album, Cedar + Gold, was released on October 2, 2012. On October 27, 2014, Prettyman independently released an EP, "Back To Home". She toured throughout the United States with Eric Hutchinson in support of his City and Sand tour during the fall of 2014.