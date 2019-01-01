Tristan PrettymanBorn 23 May 1982
Tristan Prettyman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/926059d2-20a6-4667-8a35-95622b460279
Tristan Prettyman Biography (Wikipedia)
Tristan Ann Prettyman (born May 23, 1982) is an American singer-songwriter and former Roxy model from San Diego, California. She was signed to Virgin Records until 2013 and released her first major label album Twentythree on August 2, 2005, followed by her second album Hello which was released on April 15, 2008. Her third studio album, Cedar + Gold, was released on October 2, 2012. On October 27, 2014, Prettyman independently released an EP, "Back To Home". She toured throughout the United States with Eric Hutchinson in support of his City and Sand tour during the fall of 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tristan Prettyman Tracks
Sort by
Tristan Prettyman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist