Frank White Meacham (May 31, 1856 – December 22, 1909) was an American composer and arranger of Tin Pan Alley.

Meacham was born in Brooklyn, New York. His most famous work is American Patrol (1885), a popular march. Written originally for piano, it was then arranged for wind band and published by Carl Fischer in 1891. It was later arranged for Glenn Miller's swing band by Jerry Gray, and was also arranged by composer Morton Gould.

Meacham lived in New York City for much of his life. Many of his works were military marches, tribute pieces, and early ragtime works. He died in New York City of pneumonia and is buried in the Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands, New York.