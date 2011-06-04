Michael GrimmBorn 30 December 1979
Michael Grimm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979-12-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/925a844e-7893-4b0f-8976-8985a4686f53
Michael Grimm Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Joseph Grimm (born December 30, 1978)[citation needed] is an American singer/songwriter and winner of the fifth season of America's Got Talent.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Grimm Tracks
Sort by
You Don't Know Me
Michael Grimm
You Don't Know Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Michael Grimm Links
Back to artist