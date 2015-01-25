Snowbird
Snowbird is a band consisting of former Cocteau Twins instrumentalist Simon Raymonde, also the founder of the London-based label Bella Union, and vocalist Stephanie Dosen. Dosen, originally a member of the 1990s techno band Virus, sang live with Massive Attack in 2008 and later collaborated with The Chemical Brothers. Dosen and Raymonde first worked together on her second solo album, A Lily for the Spectre, released by Bella Union in 2007. The duo's debut album as Snowbird, Moon, was released on 27 January 2014 on Bella Union.
All Wishes Are Ghosts
Porcelain
I Heard The Owl Call My Name
I Heard The Owl Call My Name (RXGibbs remix)
Amelia
Heart of the Woods
We Carry White Mice
