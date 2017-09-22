Sons of TexasFormed 2013
Sons of Texas
2013
Sons of Texas is an American heavy metal band formed in 2013. They released their debut album Baptized In The Rio Grande in 2015.
Sons of Texas Tracks
Beneath The Riverbed
Sons of Texas
Beneath The Riverbed
Beneath The Riverbed
