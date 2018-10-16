The Gulbenkian Orchestra (Portuguese: Orquestra Gulbenkian) is a Portuguese symphony orchestra based in Lisbon. The orchestra primarily gives concerts at the Grande Auditório (Grand Auditorium) of the Gulbenkian Foundation.

The Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation founded the orchestra in 1962 as the Orquestra de Câmara Gulbenkian (Gulbenkian Chamber Orchestra), consisting of 12 musicians. The ensemble subsequently expanded in size and took on its current name in 1971. The orchestra currently has 66 permanent musicians.

Past principal conductors of the orchestra have included Claudio Scimone, Muhai Tang, and Lawrence Foster. In September 2012, the orchestra announced the appointment of Paul McCreesh as its next principal conductor and artistic adviser, with an initial contract of 4 years. McCreesh formally assumed the principal conductorship with the 2013–2014 season, and held the post through 2016. Claudio Scimone, the orchestra's principal conductor from 1979 to 1986, now has the title of Honorary Conductor with the orchestra. Past principal guest conductors have included Joana Carneiro. In May 2013, the orchestra named Susanna Mälkki as its next principal guest conductor, with an initial contract of 3 years, effective July 2013.