Frank D’RoneBorn 26 April 1932. Died 3 October 2013
Frank D’Rone
1932-04-26
Frank D’Rone Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank D'Rone (April 26, 1932 – October 3, 2013) was an American jazz singer and guitarist.
Strawberry Blonde
Frank D'Rone
Strawberry Blonde
Strawberry Blonde
After The Ball
Frank D'Rone
After The Ball
After The Ball
Why Can't This Night Go On Forever?
Frank D'Rone
Why Can't This Night Go On Forever?
Why Can't This Night Go On Forever?
It's You Or No One
Frank D'Rone
It's You Or No One
It's You Or No One
Will You Still Be Mine
Frank D'Rone
Will You Still Be Mine
Will You Still Be Mine
Strawberry Blonde (The Band Rocked On)
Frank D'Rone
Strawberry Blonde (The Band Rocked On)
After The Ball Is Over
Frank D'Rone
After The Ball Is Over
After The Ball Is Over
Warm All Over
Frank D'Rone
Warm All Over
Warm All Over
