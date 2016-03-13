Roger DésormièreBorn 13 September 1898. Died 25 October 1963
1898-09-13
Roger Désormière (13 September 1898 – 25 October 1963) was a French conductor. He was an enthusiastic champion of contemporary composers, but also conducted performances of early eighteenth century French music.
Coppélia ballet Suite
Léo Delibes
Coppélia ballet Suite
Coppélia ballet Suite
