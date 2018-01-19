Eric B. & RakimFormed 1986. Disbanded 1992
Eric B. & Rakim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhy8.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/925228de-bbe5-4c7b-b76f-78e382ec9148
Eric B. & Rakim Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric B. & Rakim are a hip hop duo formed in Long Island, New York, in 1986, composed of Eric B. (born Eric Barrier) and MC Rakim (born William Michael Griffin Jr.). AllMusic wrote that "during rap's so-called golden age in the late '80s, Eric B. & Rakim were almost universally recognized as the premier DJ/MC team in all of hip-hop." Tom Terrell of NPR called them "the most influential DJ/MC combo in contemporary pop music period," while the editors of About.com ranked them as No. 5 on their list of the 10 Greatest Hip-Hop Duos of All-Time.
Eric B. & Rakim Tracks
Juice
Juice
Last played on
Don't Sweat The Technique
Don't Sweat The Technique
Last played on
I Know You Got Soul
I Know You Got Soul
Last played on
Juice (Know The Ledge)
Juice (Know The Ledge)
Last played on
Paid In Full (Coldcut Remix)
Paid In Full (Coldcut Remix)
Last played on
Microphone Fiend
Microphone Fiend
Last played on
Paid In Full
Paid In Full
Last played on
Let The Rhythm Hit 'Em
Let The Rhythm Hit 'Em
Last played on
Paid In Full (Coldcut Remix)
Paid In Full (Coldcut Remix)
Last played on
I Know You Got Soul (snippet)
I Know You Got Soul (snippet)
Last played on
Paid In Full (Seven Minutes Of Madness - The Coldcut Remix)
Paid In Full
Paid In Full
Last played on
Juice (Know the Ledge)
Juice (Know the Ledge)
Last played on
In The Ghetto
In The Ghetto
Last played on
Lyrics Of Fury
Lyrics Of Fury
Last played on
Follow The Leader
Follow The Leader
Last played on
Eric B Is President
Eric B Is President
Last played on
Paid In Full (Seven Minutes of Madness Remix)
As The Rhyme Goes On
As The Rhyme Goes On
Last played on
