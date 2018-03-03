Chetham's Chamber Choir
Chetham's Chamber Choir Tracks
Goodbye, Mr Chips (1939): Main Title and School Song
Richard Addinsell
The Creation [Die Schopfung] (H.21.2), Pt 2, no.19; In holder Anmut stehn [trio]
Joseph Haydn
The Creation [Die Schopfung] (H.21.2), Pt 1 no.13; Die Himmel erzahlen
Joseph Haydn
Joseph Haydn
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 58: Mendelssohn – Elijah
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-28T00:10:34
Proms 2009: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
2009-07-18T00:10:34
Proms 2009: Prom 02
