I Killed the Prom Queen is an Australian melodic metalcore band from Adelaide, formed in 2001. The band feature prominently on the Australian live music scene and toured the US, Japan and parts of Europe several times. They issued three studio albums, When Goodbye Means Forever... (2003) Music for the Recently Deceased (2006) – the latter reached the top 30 on the ARIA Albums Chart and most recently Beloved (2014). The group split up in April 2007 due to the inability to find a permanent vocalist. I Killed the Prom Queen reformed to play a farewell tour in mid-2008 and released a live album and DVD, Sleepless Nights and City Lights, which peaked in the top 50. In May 2011, the band reformed for the Destroy Music Tour with new vocalist Jamie Hope and spent the next two years working on a third studio album, which was released in early 2014.