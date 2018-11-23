MipsoNorth Carolina Renegade Traditional. Formed 2010
Mipso
2010
Mipso Biography (Wikipedia)
Mipso is a North Carolina quartet formed in Chapel Hill known for combining a traditional string band format with close harmony and a variety of modern influences.
Mipso Tracks
People Change
Take Your Records Home
All Behind Me Now
Sleep Little Dreamer
Louise
Marianne
Down in The Water
Father's House
Captain's Daughter
Everyone Knows
Stranger
