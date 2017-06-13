April ByronBorn 22 March 1947
April Byron
1947-03-22
April Byron Biography (Wikipedia)
April Elizabeth Dove Potts (born 22 March 1947, in Warburton, Victoria, Australia), professionally April Byron, is an Australian pop singer and songwriter. She was the first chart-topping female artist to collaborate with the Bee Gees (April's 1966 single 'He's a Thief/A Long Time Ago').
