Slacker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9249367c-9dfe-4957-80cb-f9772403526a
Slacker Biography (Wikipedia)
Slacker, whose real name was Shem McCauley, was an electronic music house, hip hop and R&B producer. He owned Jukebox in the Sky record label. He was also known under the names "Head Honcho", "Ramp" and "DJ Streets Ahead". Slacker, who was based in England, UK, had released records on many labels including XL Recordings, Loaded Records, and Perfecto Records. Shem McCauley died in Bangkok, Thailand in January 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Slacker Tracks
Sort by
I Have No Memory
Slacker
I Have No Memory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Have No Memory
Last played on
Scared
Slacker
Scared
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scared
Last played on
A Million Drums
Slacker
A Million Drums
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Million Drums
Last played on
Fusion
Slacker
Fusion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fusion
Last played on
Your Face (In The Mirror)
Slacker
Your Face (In The Mirror)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Face (In The Mirror)
Last played on
Your Face (In the Mirror) (Schizoid Remix)
Slacker
Your Face (In the Mirror) (Schizoid Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Face
Slacker
Your Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Face
Last played on
See The World (Finyl Tweek DJs Remix)
Slacker
See The World (Finyl Tweek DJs Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Have No Memory (Final Tweak DJ's Mix)
Slacker
I Have No Memory (Final Tweak DJ's Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Back Home (Seiji Dub)
Slacker
Come Back Home (Seiji Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Back Home (Seiji Dub)
Last played on
Come Home (Seiji Remix)
Slacker
Come Home (Seiji Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Back Home
Slacker
Come Back Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Back Home
Last played on
Slacker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist