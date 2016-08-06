Slacker, whose real name was Shem McCauley, was an electronic music house, hip hop and R&B producer. He owned Jukebox in the Sky record label. He was also known under the names "Head Honcho", "Ramp" and "DJ Streets Ahead". Slacker, who was based in England, UK, had released records on many labels including XL Recordings, Loaded Records, and Perfecto Records. Shem McCauley died in Bangkok, Thailand in January 2012.