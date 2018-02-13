Station 17 is a Hamburg-based experimental rock group which was founded in 1989. The collective started as both a creative and social project and was the first to connect musicians with and without disabilities in the alternative music scene in Germany. On their first album, released in 1989, the group collaborated with a number of artists such as Michael Rother, Holger Czukay and F.M. Einheit among others and they developed a unique experimental sound.

In the following decades the band released eight albums on several European labels such as Whats so funny about, Mute Rec and later on their own label 17 Rec. They toured clubs and played festivals throughout Europe including: Kilbi Festival, Hurricane Festival, Burgherzberg Festival, Schiphorst Avantgarde.

Their last two efforts, „Fieber“ (2011) and the political disco album „Alles für Alle“ (2014) focused strongly on their fundamental idea of inclusion (all members of the group are qualified in a similar way, regardless of their disabilities). The German Federal Agency for Civic Education presented their concept of inclusion and music to a wider audience by interviewing the group on their website.