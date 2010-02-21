Joe & EddieGospel group. Formed 1962. Disbanded 6 August 1966
Joe & Eddie
1962
Joe & Eddie Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe and Eddie was an American gospel folk group. During their careers, the African-American duo composed of Joe Gilbert and Eddie Brown toured the United States and Canada, appeared on more than 20 major television shows, and recorded eight albums.
Joe & Eddie Tracks
There's a Meeting Here Tonite
Joe & Eddie
There's a Meeting Here Tonite
There's a Meeting Here Tonite
Children Go
Joe & Eddie
Children Go
Children Go
Joe & Eddie Links
