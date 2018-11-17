Johannes KalitzkeBorn 12 February 1959
Johannes Kalitzke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1959-02-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/924468a0-bb8c-4497-8ae3-9cac0eafe3e5
Johannes Kalitzke Biography (Wikipedia)
Johannes Kalitzke (born 12 February 1959) is a German composer and conductor. After studying in Cologne and at the IRCAM in Paris, he was chief conductor at the Musiktheater im Revier in Gelsenkirchen for several years, then led the ensemble musikFabrik and composed operas on commissions in Germany and Austria. He has been Professor of Conducting (Contemporary Music) at the Salzburg Mozarteum from 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johannes Kalitzke Tracks
Sort by
Murales
Bernd Richard Deutsch
Murales
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dsv.jpglink
Murales
Knights of the strange
Chaya Czernowin
Knights of the strange
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knights of the strange
houses (World Premiere)
Jeff Weston, Klangforum Wien & Johannes Kalitzke
houses (World Premiere)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
houses (World Premiere)
Composer
Kurzzeit (World Premiere)
Friedrich Cerha
Kurzzeit (World Premiere)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kurzzeit (World Premiere)
Concertante Musik, Op 10
Boris Blacher
Concertante Musik, Op 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xn9s.jpglink
Concertante Musik, Op 10
Last played on
Lost Highway - Scenes 9 (conclusion)
Olga Neuwirth
Lost Highway - Scenes 9 (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
Lost Highway - Scenes 9 (conclusion)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 1 Op14
Alexandr Vasil'yevich Mosolov, Steffen Schleiermacher, Berliner Rundfunk Sinfonie Chor & Johannes Kalitzke
Piano Concerto No 1 Op14
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Concerto No 1 Op14
Composer
Last played on
Little Symphony - 2nd Movement Allegro assai
Hanns Eisler
Little Symphony - 2nd Movement Allegro assai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xn9s.jpglink
Little Symphony - 2nd Movement Allegro assai
Last played on
Aftertouch
Johannes Kalitzke
Aftertouch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aftertouch
Performer
Composer
Last played on
Munich Rhythms (world premiere)
Johannes Kalitzke, Tom Johnson & Brussels Philharmonic
Munich Rhythms (world premiere)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Munich Rhythms (world premiere)
Composer
Last played on
Johannes Kalitzke Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist