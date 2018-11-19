Ernest Ranglin
1932-06-19
Ernest Ranglin Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Ranglin OD (born 19 June 1932) is a Jamaican guitarist and composer who established his career while working as a session guitarist and music director for various Jamaican record labels including Studio One and Island Records. Ranglin played guitar on many early ska recordings and helped create the rhythmic guitar style that defined the form. Ranglin has worked with Theophilus Beckford, Jimmy Cliff, Monty Alexander, Prince Buster, the Skatalites, Bob Marley and the Eric Deans Orchestra. He is noted for a chordal and rhythmic approach that blends jazz, mento and reggae with percussive guitar solos incorporating rhythm 'n' blues and jazz inflections.
Ernest Ranglin Performances & Interviews
- Ernest Ranglin - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zh24p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zh24p.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZJamaican guitar legend Ernest Ranglin blows Glastonbury away.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040mc35
Ernest Ranglin - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Ernest Ranglin Tracks
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/a69d2m
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-25T00:59:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zh24y.jpg
25
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
18:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
