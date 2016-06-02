The Los Angeles Scottish Pipe Band, or, more commonly, the LA Scots, is a pipe band located in Orange County, California. The LA Scots have competed at the grade one level since 1998. In February 2018, the Western United States Pipe Band Association granted a request by the LA Scots to move to Grade 2.

During their time in Grade 1, the band placed ninth in the qualification round at the 2008 World Pipe Band Championships, and placed 14th in the qualification round of 2009. In 2007, the band qualified for the Grade 1 competition and placed 11th.