The Los Angeles Scots Pipe Band
1961
The Los Angeles Scottish Pipe Band, or, more commonly, the LA Scots, is a pipe band located in Orange County, California. The LA Scots have competed at the grade one level since 1998. In February 2018, the Western United States Pipe Band Association granted a request by the LA Scots to move to Grade 2.
During their time in Grade 1, the band placed ninth in the qualification round at the 2008 World Pipe Band Championships, and placed 14th in the qualification round of 2009. In 2007, the band qualified for the Grade 1 competition and placed 11th.
Malcolm Christopher Cairns / Mr 0430 / Peruvian Bob / Victoria Harbour / Braes of Mar / Caledonian Society Of London /
MRS JOHN MACCOLL/SUSAN MACLEOD/MRS MACPHERSON OF INVERAN
