FLAWESUK Alternative Pop. Formed 1 September 2015
FLAWES
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p036d332.jpg
2015-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9240419a-1d4c-4588-99fc-2b8737b1afdb
FLAWES Performances & Interviews
FLAWES Tracks
Blank Dice (Live from Radio 1's Big Weekend)
FLAWES
Blank Dice (Live from Radio 1's Big Weekend)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036d332.jpg
This Could Be Real
FLAWES
This Could Be Real
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036d332.jpg
Forever
FLAWES
Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036d332.jpg
Forever
Last played on
Blank Dice
FLAWES
Blank Dice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036d332.jpg
Blank Dice
Last played on
Forever - - Radio 1's Big Weekend
FLAWES
Forever - - Radio 1's Big Weekend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036d332.jpg
Forever - - Radio 1's Big Weekend
Last played on
Don't Wait For Me
FLAWES
Don't Wait For Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0360dsw.jpg
Don't Wait For Me
Last played on
Don't Wait For Me (Elliot Moss Remix)
FLAWES
Don't Wait For Me (Elliot Moss Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036d332.jpg
Don't Wait For Me (Elliot Moss Remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring FLAWES
Upcoming Events
23
Jan
2019
Flawes, Chloe Howl and Donna Missal
Moth Club, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eppp6q/acts/a6dqfx
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-27T00:19:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0545sz9.jpg
27
May
2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
FLAWES Links
