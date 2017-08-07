Kim Chee Yun (born 1970) is a violinist from Seoul, South Korea. Her professional name is "Chee-Yun". Chee-Yun performed in Korea at the age of 13. She studied at the Juilliard School with Dorothy DeLay, Hyo Kang, and Felix Galimir. She won the Young Concert Artists International Auditions in 1989 which led to her New York City recital debut at Carnegie Hall. She records for the Denon label.

Chee-Yun was appointed Artist-in-Residence at the Southern Methodist University, Dallas Texas in 2008. Besides teaching, she still actively tours and gives recitals and concert performances.

Chee-Yun plays the Stradivarius "Ex-Strauss" (Cremona, 1708), loaned by Samsung Corporation. Chee-Yun owns a Francesco Ruggieri violin made in the year 1669 which she purchased during the early years of her career. Her violin is speculated to have been buried underground for nearly two hundred years with its previous owner in Norway.

She appeared in the season 7 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, "Denise Handicap".