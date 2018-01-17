The Gypsy Queens is a French pop band, originating from Nice and signed to London Records (Universal Music Group).

The band began life when two buskers—Didier Casnati and Philip Jones—teamed up in 2000, before expanding to become a quintet by 2007. The line-up has continuously evolved, with founder and lead singer 'Didi' Casnati—who also manages the band—the one constant presence.

The international line-up play a large repertoire of multi-lingual covers, with a rich vocal style likened to bands such as The Beach Boys or The Beatles.

Although the band successfully released albums in 2012 and 2014 they are first and foremost a performing band, typically playing at over 200 private events a year. They were "discovered" by the likes of Sir Elton John and Nicolas Sarkozy while performing at the famous Niçois restaurant "La Petite Maison", and have been mainstays of the private party circuit of the rich and famous ever since. Founder Didier Casnati claims "we are the most famous band you have never heard of".