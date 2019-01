Love Sculpture were a Welsh blues rock band of the late 1960s, led by Dave Edmunds (born David William Edmunds, 15 April 1944 in Cardiff, Glamorgan, South Wales), plus bassist John David (born John David Williams, 19 January 1946 in Cardiff, South Wales) and drummer Rob "Congo" Jones (born Robert Jones, 13 August 1946 in Barry, Glamorgan, South Wales).

