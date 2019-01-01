Love SculptureFormed 1966. Disbanded 1970
Love Sculpture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9236b0df-e3cb-4b5f-a582-5e8948e31caa
Love Sculpture Biography (Wikipedia)
Love Sculpture were a Welsh blues rock band of the late 1960s, led by Dave Edmunds (born David William Edmunds, 15 April 1944 in Cardiff, Glamorgan, South Wales), plus bassist John David (born John David Williams, 19 January 1946 in Cardiff, South Wales) and drummer Rob "Congo" Jones (born Robert Jones, 13 August 1946 in Barry, Glamorgan, South Wales).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Love Sculpture Tracks
Sort by
Sabre Dance
Love Sculpture
Sabre Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sabre Dance
Last played on
Promised Land (Radio 1 Session, 3 Nov 1968)
Love Sculpture
Promised Land (Radio 1 Session, 3 Nov 1968)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Promised Land (Radio 1 Session, 3 Nov 1968)
Last played on
Brand New Woman (Radio 1 Session, 2 Apr 1968)
Love Sculpture
Brand New Woman (Radio 1 Session, 2 Apr 1968)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wang Dang Doodle (Radio 1 Session, 3 Nov 1968)
Love Sculpture
Wang Dang Doodle (Radio 1 Session, 3 Nov 1968)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sabre Dance (Radio 1 Session, 3 Nov 1968)
Love Sculpture
The Sabre Dance (Radio 1 Session, 3 Nov 1968)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do I Still Figure In Your Life (Radio 1 Session, 2 Apr 1968)
Love Sculpture
Do I Still Figure In Your Life (Radio 1 Session, 2 Apr 1968)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think Of Love
Love Scuplture
Think Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think Of Love
Performer
Last played on
Sabre Dance (Top Gear session 16.9.1968)
Love Sculpture
Sabre Dance (Top Gear session 16.9.1968)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sabre Dance (Top Gear session 16.9.1968)
Last played on
Brand New Woman (Top Gear session 2.4.1968)
Love Sculpture
Brand New Woman (Top Gear session 2.4.1968)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brand New Woman (Top Gear session 2.4.1968)
Last played on
Wang dang Doodle (Top Gear session 16.9.1968)
Love Sculpture
Wang dang Doodle (Top Gear session 16.9.1968)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
River To Another Day
Love Sculpture
River To Another Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
River To Another Day
Last played on
The Inner Light
Love Sculpture
The Inner Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Inner Light
Last played on
Do I Still Figure In Your Life?
Love Sculpture
Do I Still Figure In Your Life?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do I Still Figure In Your Life?
Last played on
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Love Sculpture
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Last played on
The Stumble
Love Sculpture
The Stumble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Stumble
Last played on
Love Sculpture Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist