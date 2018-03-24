Dale Ann Bradley
Dale Ann Bradley
Dale Ann Bradley Biography (Wikipedia)
Dale Ann Bradley is an American bluegrass musician. She is a five-time (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2012) Female Bluegrass Vocalist of the Year, a distinction given by the International Bluegrass Music Association. She has released music both as a solo artist and as part of the group New Coon Creek Girls.
Dale Ann Bradley Tracks
Palms Of Victory
Dale Ann Bradley
Palms Of Victory
Palms Of Victory
Last played on
Blackberry Summer
Dale Ann Bradley
Blackberry Summer
Blackberry Summer
Last played on
If You Were Mine To Lose
Dale Ann Bradley
If You Were Mine To Lose
If You Were Mine To Lose
Last played on
Now & Then [Dreams Do Come True]
Dale Ann Bradley
Now & Then [Dreams Do Come True]
I'll Just Go Away
Dale Ann Bradley
I'll Just Go Away
I'll Just Go Away
Last played on
Back In Kentucky
Dale Ann Bradley
Back In Kentucky
Back In Kentucky
Last played on
Memories, Miles & Tears
Dale Ann Bradley
Memories, Miles & Tears
Memories, Miles & Tears
Last played on
Old Southern Porches
Dale Ann Bradley
Old Southern Porches
Old Southern Porches
Last played on
Will you Think of Me
Dale Ann Bradley
Will you Think of Me
Will you Think of Me
Last played on
Grandmas Gift
Dale Ann Bradley
Grandmas Gift
Grandmas Gift
Last played on
Hard Lesson Road
Dale Ann Bradley
Hard Lesson Road
Hard Lesson Road
Last played on
Christmas In Savannah
Dale Ann Bradley
Christmas In Savannah
Christmas In Savannah
Last played on
Rachel Pack Your Sunday Clothes
Dale Ann Bradley
Rachel Pack Your Sunday Clothes
Pocket Full Of Keys
Dale Ann Bradley
Pocket Full Of Keys
Pocket Full Of Keys
Last played on
Come Home Good Boy
Dale Ann Bradley
Come Home Good Boy
Come Home Good Boy
Last played on
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Dale Ann Bradley
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Last played on
Summer Breeze>
Dale Ann Bradley
Summer Breeze>
Summer Breeze>
Last played on
Heading Back To You
Dale Ann Bradley
Heading Back To You
Heading Back To You
Last played on
The Meanest Lady Cop
Dale Ann Bradley
The Meanest Lady Cop
The Meanest Lady Cop
Last played on
East Kentucky Morning
Dale Ann Bradley
East Kentucky Morning
East Kentucky Morning
Last played on
Somewhere South Of Crazy
Dale Ann Bradley
Somewhere South Of Crazy
Somewhere South Of Crazy
Last played on
Leaving Kentucky
Dale Ann Bradley
Leaving Kentucky
Leaving Kentucky
Last played on
Round And Round
Dale Ann Bradley
Round And Round
Round And Round
Last played on
A Face On A Poster
Dale Ann Bradley
A Face On A Poster
A Face On A Poster
Last played on
I'll Take Love
Dale Ann Bradley
I'll Take Love
I'll Take Love
Last played on
Daddy Did His Best
Dale Ann Bradley
Daddy Did His Best
Daddy Did His Best
Last played on
Send the Angels Down
Dale Ann Bradley
Send the Angels Down
Send the Angels Down
Last played on
