Mikill Pane Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin-Smith Ikpaema Peter Damian Uzomba from Hackney, London, better known by his stage name Mikill Pane, is an English rapper signed to Mercury Records. He is perhaps best known for his track "Little Lady" with Ed Sheeran which features on Ed's No. 5 Collaborations Project. The song is currently the biggest-selling track on the release.
Pane has supported Mac Miller, Rizzle Kicks and Ed Sheeran on nationwide tours.
His debut four-track EP The Guinness & Blackcurrant was released in 2011 and his second EP titled The Morris Dancer was released on 10 February 2012, consisting of four original tracks and a remix by Will Power.
He released the free EP You Guest It on 22 April 2012 through SB.TV, featuring collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Example, Paloma Faith, Yasmin, P Money, Fem Fel, Katie Price and Jakwob. The release has received widespread acclaim with the media.
Mikill's debut single "Dirty Rider" was released on 8 November 2012. The extended play also features a remix by Calyx & TeeBee, two more original tracks titled "Smashing Bricks" and "The Craig Bang" and the music video for his collaboration with Rizzle Kicks, "Work".
- Mikill Pane - Three the Hard Wayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mnm55.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mnm55.jpg2013-12-01T05:00:00.000ZSeani brings you Three the Hard Way with Mikill Pane.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01mnm5k
Mikill Pane - Three the Hard Way
- Mikill Pane chats with Targethttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016hx0f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016hx0f.jpg2013-03-17T16:00:00.000ZMikill Pane drops in on Target and chats about working on his album "Blame it on Miss Barclay" and tells us how he came about the title.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016p6dk
Mikill Pane chats with Target
Mikill Pane Tracks
Little Lady (feat. Mikill Pane)
6AM (feat. Mikill Pane)
Comfortably Poor
Start Again (feat. Giggs)
They Talk
Right Groove 2016 (Leon Lour Mashup)
Winter Silver (feat. Mikill Pane)
We Run The Block (Remix) (feat. Youngs Teflon, Mikill Pane, P Money & Kojey Radical)
Run The Block (Remix) (feat. Jendor, Youngs Teflon, Mikill Pane, P. Money & Kojey Radical)
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Reading + Leeds: 2012
