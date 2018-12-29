Justin-Smith Ikpaema Peter Damian Uzomba from Hackney, London, better known by his stage name Mikill Pane, is an English rapper signed to Mercury Records. He is perhaps best known for his track "Little Lady" with Ed Sheeran which features on Ed's No. 5 Collaborations Project. The song is currently the biggest-selling track on the release.

Pane has supported Mac Miller, Rizzle Kicks and Ed Sheeran on nationwide tours.

His debut four-track EP The Guinness & Blackcurrant was released in 2011 and his second EP titled The Morris Dancer was released on 10 February 2012, consisting of four original tracks and a remix by Will Power.

He released the free EP You Guest It on 22 April 2012 through SB.TV, featuring collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Example, Paloma Faith, Yasmin, P Money, Fem Fel, Katie Price and Jakwob. The release has received widespread acclaim with the media.

Mikill's debut single "Dirty Rider" was released on 8 November 2012. The extended play also features a remix by Calyx & TeeBee, two more original tracks titled "Smashing Bricks" and "The Craig Bang" and the music video for his collaboration with Rizzle Kicks, "Work".