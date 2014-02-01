autoKratz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br3b7.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92337972-f0c5-4ebd-be8c-f6b23d596ae1
autoKratz Biography (Wikipedia)
autoKratz are a London based electronic duo composed of David Cox and Russell Crank. They have released on both French electronic label Kitsuné Music and their own imprint Bad Life.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
autoKratz Tracks
Sort by
Midnight Hearts (Gunrose Remix)
autoKratz
Midnight Hearts (Gunrose Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Cracked City
autoKratz
Cracked City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Cracked City
Last played on
Stay The Same
autoKratz
Stay The Same
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Stay The Same
Last played on
Temptation
autoKratz
Temptation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Temptation
Last played on
Sucker Sirens (Tai Remix)
autoKratz
Sucker Sirens (Tai Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Sucker Sirens (Tai Remix)
Last played on
Becoming The Wraith (Savage Skulls & Douster Remix)
autoKratz
Becoming The Wraith (Savage Skulls & Douster Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Becoming the Wraith (Attaque Remix)
autoKratz
Becoming the Wraith (Attaque Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Kick
autoKratz
Kick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Kick
Last played on
Becoming The Wraith
autoKratz
Becoming The Wraith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Becoming The Wraith
Last played on
Becoming the Wraith (Ft. Peter Hook)
autoKratz
Becoming the Wraith (Ft. Peter Hook)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Becoming the Wraith (Ft. Peter Hook)
Last played on
Opposite Of Love
autoKratz
Opposite Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Opposite Of Love
Last played on
Opposite Of Love (Les Petits Pilous Remix)
autoKratz
Opposite Of Love (Les Petits Pilous Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Kick (Japanese Popstars Mix)
autoKratz
Kick (Japanese Popstars Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Stay The Same (Noob Remix)
autoKratz
Stay The Same (Noob Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Stay The Same (Noob Remix)
Last played on
Kick (Kezokichi Remix)
autoKratz
Kick (Kezokichi Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Kick (Kezokichi Remix)
Last played on
Skin Machine
autoKratz
Skin Machine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Skin Machine
Last played on
Speak In Silence
autoKratz
Speak In Silence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Speak In Silence
Last played on
Always More
autoKratz
Always More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3b7.jpglink
Always More
Last played on
autoKratz Links
Back to artist