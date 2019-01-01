Anticappella
Anticappella Biography (Wikipedia)
Anticappella was an Italian Techno music group led by Gianfranco Bortolotti, the founder of Cappella. Their best-known hits were 2√231 ("2 Square Root 231") and Move Your Body, featuring rapper MC Fixx It.
