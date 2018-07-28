AUX 88 is an electro group from Michigan, United States. AUX 88 is composed of Tom Tom (Tommy Hamilton) and Keith Tucker (DJ name DJ K1.) The group was originally formed as "RX-7" in 1985. The group also formed another project known as Sight Beyond Sight, before forming AUX 88 in 1993. In 1995, Tucker went solo and Hamilton continued as Aux 88 together with dancer William "BJ" Smith. After Smith left in 1998, Aux 88 became Hamilton's solo project. Tucker later rejoined the band.

Aux 88 have released a string of singles, primarily on Direct Beat Records. Their debut album Is It Man or Machine? came out in 1996, followed by Hamilton's solo project, Xeo-Genetic (1998), which won for Detroit Music Awards' Best Artist and Best Recording. In 1999 Aux 8 released a CD in the Electro Boogie series of mixed albums. In 2005 Aux 88 released their self-titled third album Aux 88.

Aux 88 have also released music under the aliases Aux Men and Alien FM.