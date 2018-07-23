JohnGerman guest vocalist for Monsieur Charles
John
Squad Vowels
John
Squad Vowels
Squad Vowels
Albinoni, 4th movement Sonata for Solo Trumpet and Strings
Philharmonia Orchestra
Albinoni, 4th movement Sonata for Solo Trumpet and Strings
Albinoni, 4th movement Sonata for Solo Trumpet and Strings
Suzie Q, Part 1
Clifford
Suzie Q, Part 1
Suzie Q, Part 1
Who'll Stop the Rain
Aronoff, Kenny, Fogerty, John, Malone, Bob, Santos, David & John Fogerty
Who'll Stop the Rain
Who'll Stop the Rain
And Stones
The Blue Aeroplanes
And Stones
And Stones
Rhiannon (album version)
Buckingham, Lindsey, Fleetwood, Fleetwood, McVie, Christine, John & Fleetwood Mac
Rhiannon (album version)
Rhiannon (album version)
If I Should Fall Behind
Buchanan
If I Should Fall Behind
If I Should Fall Behind
All the Girls Love Alice
Cooper, Ray, Hentschel, David, John, Elton, Johnstone, Davey, Murray, Dee, Olsson, Olsson & Elton John
All the Girls Love Alice
All the Girls Love Alice
Upcoming Events
5
May
2019
JOHN, Metronomy, MONO, Doe, Black Honey, The Sherlocks, Ibibio Sound Machine, Decade, Can't Swim, Rozi Plain, Crows, Life, Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation, Jamie Lenman, Earls, Blood Youth, CHILDCARE, Orchards, Anatomy, DREAM STATE (UK), Petrol Girls, Hotel Lux, Lice, Saint Agnes, Heavy Lungs, Dark Dark Horse, Magique, Fivehead, Yr Poetry, Rich List and sweetbellechobaby
Unknown venue, Leicester, UK
